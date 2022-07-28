Basavaraj Bommai to meet family of slain BJP activist

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday will meet family members of BJP activist Praveen Kumar Nettare who was murdered in Dakshina Kannada’s Bellare town on Tuesday.

State BJP President Nalin Kumar Kateel and Home Minister Araga Jnanendra will accompany the Chief Minister. As per the scheduled plan, Chief Minister Bommai will spend 45 minutes with the grieving family and is expected to announce an ex-gratia.

The state BJP chief has stated that the party would fulfil the demands of Praveen’s family — “who was killed by communal forces”.

The family has demanded that the murderers should be arrested and hanged immediately.

When asked about the outrage of Hindu activists against him, the state BJP chief maintained that the act was “prompted by grief and outrage” in the backdrop of the murder. On Wednesday, activists gheraoed his vehicle and tried to turn it upside down.