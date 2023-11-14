Bazarghat incident: Fire dept warns against hazardous materials in residential areas

Hyderabad: In response to tragic incident in Bazarghat area resulting in nine fatalities and numerous injuries, the Telangana State Disaster Response and Fire Service department has issued a warning against the storage of hazardous materials and chemicals in residential areas.

The advisory encourages citizens to report any unauthorized storage or usage of hazardous materials in residential areas to the fire department, police, and GHMC officials.

Building owners are advised to install firefighting measures in accordance with the national building code relevant to their building type. They are also urged to regularly maintain firefighting systems and conduct daily checks.

For larger business complexes or establishments, the advisory suggests appointing fire safety officers similar to security staff.

Additionally, the department highlights the importance of keeping staircases unlocked and free from waste materials. Building setbacks should be kept clear to facilitate the movement of fire vehicles during emergencies.

As part of preventive measures, the advisory highlights the necessity of periodic fire drills by occupants and emphasizes the importance of promptly contacting emergency services at 101 in case of any emergency. The department seeks the cooperation of the public in creating a safer living environment for all residents.