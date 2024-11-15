BB 18: Videos of Digvijay Rathee with his girlfriend go viral

Mumbai: The newly entered wild card contestant Digvijay Rathee is making headlines again, but this time it’s not for his gameplay or any fight. His girlfriend, Unnati Tomar, has recently announced their breakup on social media, a move that left fans of the couple, famously known as ‘DigNati,’ in shock.

Digvijay Rathee, Unnati Tomar’s love story

Digvijay Rathee gained popularity through his appearance on MTV Splitsvilla X5, where he originally entered as the ex of Ishita Rawat but soon developed a strong connection with Unnati Tomar. The two started dating on the show, becoming one of the favorite pairs for fans who followed their journey both on and off the screen. Since then, they have built a large fan base, endearing themselves with their chemistry and social media presence.

Now, however, the ‘DigNati’ ship seems to have sailed.

Unnati Tomar’s Breakup Announcement

Taking to Instagram, Unnati shared a message with her followers, declaring her split from Digvijay Rathee and urging fans to stop associating them as a couple. In her Instagram story, she wrote, “Hey cuties! It’s a request to you all to not mention me in any dignati reels or edits. Also, don’t waste your time supporting DIGNATI.” She further clarified that she has no ties with him and requested her fans to support them individually.

Unnati’s statement has caught the attention online, leading to her videos with Digvijay going viral on various social media platforms.

So, who is Unnati Tomar? The social media influencer initially gained fame through platforms like Instagram and TikTok, sharing content on streetwear fashion, lifestyle, and vlogs. Her engaging content quickly amassed a loyal following of over 540k on Instagram, while she previously had millions of followers on TikTok before its ban in India. Unnati also runs a popular YouTube channel where she shares insights into her everyday life and fashion tips.

As of now, Digvijay Rathee remains unaware of Unnati’s breakup announcement, given that he is currently inside the Bigg Boss 18 house, disconnected from the outside world. Fans are eagerly waiting to see how he will react once he learns about this. Host Salman Khan is expected to address the situation during the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar.