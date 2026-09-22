BB 20: Aasif Khan’s wife Zeba reacts to rumours of trouble in marriage

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 20 contestant Aasif Khan’s wife Zeba has finally addressed the ongoing discussions around rumours of trouble in their marital paradise, especially post the visible growing closeness of her husband with co-contestant Luv Gill in the BB 20 house.

Her statement comes after clips of Aasif and Luv from inside the Bigg Boss house went viral on social media, with some viewers questioning the nature of their friendship and its impact on his marriage.

Zeba took to social media to ask viewers to look beyond short clips and instead watch the 24×7 live feed before forming opinions about Asif’s marriage.

In her detailed statement, she wrote, “As Aasif’s wife, I think it is important to say this once, from my heart and with complete clarity. To everyone out there trying to spin a different narrative about him – I’m talking specifically about the recent conversations surrounding a few moments from the show and the questions being raised about our marriage because of it. Please refer to the 24*7 live feed and not the few clips that are doing rounds on social media.”

She added, “You’ll see how often he talks about me, our life and our relationship, and you’ll see so much more of the husband I know than what a few seconds can ever capture. Our relationship is secure, our understanding is strong, and there is nothing here to explain or justify.”

She added, “Each one inside is playing their own game. Let them. But please don’t make the game a judgment of someone’s character or marriage. So, to everyone watching – watch Aasif, watch his journey, see the person for yourself, and support him for who he truly is. A few clips can create a story. They cannot rewrite the truth.”

The statement comes amid increasing chatter around Aasif and Luv Gill’s friendship inside the Bigg Boss house.

Many viewers have been discussing their closeness and questioning whether their equation is becoming more than just a friendship.

A few viewers also added how they feel Aasif is deliberately trying to avoid talking about his wife.