BC commission to collect students’ caste data across Telangana

Hyderabad: Telangana Backwards Classes Commission has asked the education department to collect data on students’ caste to recognise which sub-castes within the BC population are being left behind.

A high-level meeting was held at the BC Commission’s office on Wednesday, February 4, to discuss the implementation of the exercise with concerned officials to make sure that no community sits out on education.

The department assured that the data would be furnished to the commission by March.

The Secretary of State Council of Higher Education also said that they are going to collect caste-related information during admissions from this year itself.

The Telangana government had furnished the results of Socio, Caste, Economic, Education, Employment and Political Survey (SEEECPCS) last February, revealing that Backwards Classes, including Muslims, constituted 56.33 per cent of the state’s population.

Director of School Education Dr E Naveen Nicholas, Secretary of State Council of Higher Education Prof. Sriram Venkatesh, Secretary of Intermediate Education Department Krishna Aditya and BC Commission Chairman G Niranjan and others were present at the meeting.