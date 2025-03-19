BC Reservation Bill: Amer Ali Khan hails 42 pc quota; slams BJP, BRS

Hyderabad: Congress MLC Amer Ali Khan on Tuesday strongly supported the Telangana government’s move to increase Backward Classes (BC) reservations to 42%, calling it a landmark decision for social justice.

Speaking in the Telangana Legislative Council after BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar introduced the Bill, Amer Ali Khan accused the BJP and BRS of misleading the public on the issue.

He highlighted that the Congress government, led by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, conducted a scientific caste survey that confirmed the need to expand BC reservations to bridge gaps in education, employment, and government services.

“This is a long-overdue correction of historical injustices,” Khan said, emphasizing that the Bill is based on data-driven insights to uplift marginalized communities.

Addressing concerns about Muslim BCs, he clarified that their existing 4% quota would remain unchanged. “Muslim BCs have long been recognized under the BC category across India, and their sub-quota ensures they do not compete with other BC groups,” he explained.

Khan accused the BJP of spreading misinformation to divide BC communities and criticized the BRS for neglecting BC welfare during its ten-year rule. He pointed out that despite conducting an Integrated Household Survey in 2014, the BRS failed to implement any significant welfare measures for BCs.

“If the BRS was truly committed to BC welfare, why didn’t they introduce this 42% reservation when they were in power?” he questioned.

Reaffirming the Congress Party’s commitment to social justice, Khan urged Council members to support the Bill, stating that it would ensure fair representation and empowerment for BCs in Telangana.