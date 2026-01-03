BCCI asks Kolkata Knight Riders to release Mustafizur Rahman

The BCCI has asked Kolkata Knight Riders to release Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman from its squad ahead of the Indian Premier League’s 2026 edition amid the growing strain in bilateral ties between the two countries.

KKR had acquired the services of the 30-year-old left-armer for Rs 9.20 crore from a base price of Rs 2 crore after an intense bidding war with Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals at the players’ auction last month.

The BCCI said KKR will be allowed to name a replacement player if required.

“The BCCI has asked Kolkata Knight Riders to release Mustafizur Rahman from its squad. They can ask for replacement, if needed. And upon request, BCCI will allow a replacement player,” BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia told PTI here on Saturday.

Asked why the BCCI has asked Kolkata Knight Riders to do so, he replied, “Because of recent developments all across.”

The pressure had been mounting on the BCCI over the participation of the Bangladesh cricketer amid recent killing of a Hindu man in the country and India’s expression of concern for the safety of minorities there.