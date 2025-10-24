The BCCI seems to take pleasure in killing the careers of some promising cricketers. For reasons best known to those who occupy the seats of power within the organisation, some specific young players are selected for the executioner’s axe. Once they are axed, their careers are dead, and they can never rise again in the game.

One such example is the talk of the entire country now. It is the case of Sarfaraz Khan of Mumbai. When he was coming up as a bright new star, he was not selected. The reason trotted out was that he was overweight. Here, it should be pointed out that being overweight did not prevent great names such as Colin Cowdrey of England, Arjuna Ranatunga of Sri Lanka, and Inzamam Ul Haq of Pakistan from achieving legendary status in world cricket.

As long as a player succeeds in scoring runs or taking wickets, does it matter how he looks? Cricket is not a fashion show where every participant must look like a model walking the ramp. However, that was the frivolous reason for his omission.

Then, quite suddenly and without any explanation, the selectors made a U-turn on their decision and gave him his Test cap in February 2024. He played six matches, got a batting average of 37.10, and scored a century and two half-centuries. But just when it seemed like he would make a permanent place for himself, he was dropped from the team in November of the same year. Again, no reason was given.

Omitted from India-A team

Now, he has not even been included in the India-A team. Despite being one of the steadiest and most successful players in domestic cricket, Sarfaraz was surprisingly snubbed for the India-A team against South Africa-A in the red-ball series.

What makes this decision really baffling is that Sarfaraz has now shed 17 kgs of body weight (so that issue cannot be brought up again), and he had scored 92 runs for the team during his last outing. The batter had scored 92 against the England Lions in Canterbury before an injury forced him out of action.

He returned earlier this month to score a half-century for Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy, providing the required proof of his form. Yet, it was not enough for the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) selectors to bring him back to the India A squad.

Subject of political mudslinging

The well-known cricket expert Boria Majumdar has written about the issue: “Sarfaraz Khan’s omission from the India A squads to face South Africa A has become a subject of serious political mud-slinging. First things first – Sarfaraz should have been selected for India A. Someone who has such a fantastic domestic record and one who is now fit should have been picked.”

India’s most valuable player in England was a man named Mohammed Siraj. Much loved and much adored, Siraj is a gem. To say that Sarfaraz is excluded because of his religion is outrageous. Fault the selectors, for sure, but don’t make Indian cricket a communal battleground. It… https://t.co/KYUCtEW8TG — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) October 23, 2025

“Initially, we were told that he is unfit. Once he lost weight and got fitter, it was about his technique. Then, it was said that he isn’t capable of scoring overseas. He scored 92 against the England Lions and a hundred in the intra-squad match in England. The point is simple – you cannot claim he will fail Overseas, if you don’t even give him any opportunity.”

Secretive attitude leads to conjectures

This secretive attitude and lack of transparency from the BCCI has led to much conjecture and speculation on this subject. Congress leader Shama Mohamed has alleged a religious bias in the selection process of the Indian cricket team especially because coach Gautam Gambhir is a member of the BJP and, so are several important persons within the BCCI.

However, this may not be the real reason because that reason would also apply to Mohammed Siraj. Former cricketer Irfan Pathan has rubbished this claim by the Congress leader.

Pathan has written on X (Twitter): “Selectors and the coach (management) will always have a plan,” Irfan wrote. “Sometimes it might look wrong in the fans’ eyes, but please don’t twist things or create narratives that aren’t even close to the truth.”

Whatever may be the reason, the undeniable fact is that here is a very merited player who is cooling his heels and not being given his due. If the BCCI provides a well-grounded reason for the omission of Sarfaraz, it would clear up many doubts and all conspiracy theories. In the interest of cricket, the premier body of the game should be more forthright.

Bad for all players

This attitude of the BCCI is bad not only for Sarfaraz but also for all the young players who are aspiring to don the Indian colours. They may begin to feel uncertain about their future, not knowing what lies behind the decisions being made by the BCCI. In the sad case of Sarfaraz, he has become a pawn in a political game. The player who had sacrificed everything to play for India is now a lost figure wondering what his future holds.