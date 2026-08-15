BCI Chairman apologises to students after NALSAR row

Hyderabad: The Bar Council of India Chairman, Manan Kumar Mishra, issued an apology on Saturday, August 15, over the recent controversy with the National Academy of Legal Studies and Research (NALSAR) University in Hyderabad.

Earlier in the day, the Student Bar Council of NALSAR had sought an apology from the BCI Chairperson for his comment that “a handful of teachers and outsiders were instrumental in instigating innocent students”.

The controversy erupted on August 13 after BCI issued an order to all State Bar Councils asking them not to enrol any 2026 passouts from NALSAR University after they protested against the invitation extended to Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant for their convocation.

Around 70 National Academy of Legal Studies and Research (NALSAR) University students of the outgoing batch of 2026 had submitted a representation to the university’s Vice-Chancellor, Registrar, professors and the administration, urging them to reconsider inviting the CJI.

They had submitted the representation after the CJI had remarked that the court “did not have time” to watch videos of police brutality against protesting students at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar.

The order from BCI was quickly withdrawn on the same day following backlash.

Law students most informed and discerning young citizens: BCI Chairman

In his Independence Day letter, the Chairman stated, “The developments of the last few days have caused concern and anguish among a section of the student community. Whenever students feel hurt or aggrieved, their concerns deserve to be heard with patience, sensitivity and respect. If anything connected with the present controversy, any of my words or letters, has hurt the feelings of our law students, I sincerely regret and apologise for the same.”

He said that law students, particularly those studying in the National Law Universities and other leading Centres of Legal Education, are among the “most informed and discerning young citizens of the country” and are fully capable of “applying their own independent minds and do not require anyone to decide for them”.

His August 13 letter had said that people are always indulging in strikes and boycotts, which tarnish the image of the legal profession and shall always remain a “liability to the profession”.

“The relationship between the Judiciary, the Bar, Universities and law students is much deeper and more enduring than any temporary controversy…..I therefore sincerely hope that the present issue will now be considered with fairness and a spirit of reconciliation. The issue should not be allowed to acquire a political or extraneous colour through outside influence. Our law students are mature and discerning enough to examine the facts, consider the clarification offered, and take their own independent decision.” his August 15 letter read.

BCI Chairman Manan Kumar Mishra's apology letter to law students. https://t.co/s6vpgRdj42 pic.twitter.com/BxF5nmiuFe — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) August 15, 2026

BCI Chairman trying to push anti-national narrative: NALSAR student body

The NALSAR student council had also pointed out that Mishra was not only the head of a statutory regulator but also a BJP Rajya Sabha member. Against this backdrop, it alleged, the attempt to identify faculty members, alumni, research scholars and “outsiders” behind the student dissent appeared to be a political exercise.

Referring to the BCI’s modified letter stating that “a handful of teachers and outsiders were instrumental in instigating the innocent students”, the council said the attempt to identify the faculty member, alumnus, research scholar or “outsider” who supposedly orchestrated the campaign denied students ownership of their political views.

“It reflects the classic ‘anti-national’ narrative, in which dissent is not engaged with on its merits but is explained away as the work of external actors manipulating impressionable students in a patronising fashion,” it said.

The council alleged that the BCI Chairperson’s actions were unbecoming of his office and contrary to the constitutional principles he was expected to uphold.

Citing a Supreme Court judgment, the council said the right to dissent legitimately and lawfully was an integral part of the rights guaranteed under Article 19(1)(a), and alleged that the BCI Chairperson appeared to have forgotten this.