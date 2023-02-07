BCI forms panel to probe advocate’s role in misleading candidates in bar council exams

There were reports from Rajkot that a practising advocate and his companions had leaked the answer keys to help candidates appearing for the lawyer's exams.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Abdul Rahman  |   Published: 7th February 2023 8:07 pm IST
BCI forms panel to probe advocate's role in misleading candidates in bar council exams
Bar Council of India office

Ahmedabad: The Bar Council of India (BCI) has formed a panel headed by retired high court judge Paresh Upadhyay to probe an advocate’s role in allegedly misleading candidates in the bar council exams held across India last Sunday.

BCI Chairman Manan Mishra told IANS, “There is a report alleging that an advocate and his companions misled candidates in the bar council exams. To probe the allegation, a three-member panel has been formed, which will look into whether there is any substance in the allegation. It will submit a report within seven days.”

Mishra added, “If the probe panel finds any irregularities in the exams, it will decide about the exams accordingly. If they find out that the advocate and his companions misled the candidates, action will be taken against them.”

There were reports from Rajkot that a practising advocate and his companions had leaked the answer keys to help candidates appearing for the lawyer’s exams.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Abdul Rahman  |   Published: 7th February 2023 8:07 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button