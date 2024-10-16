BCI recommends minimum stipend of 20K for junior lawyers

The Bar Council of India (BCI) has recommended minimum stipend for junior lawyers in urban and rural areas along with that for graduates and non-graduates.

According to the council’s recommendation juniour lawyers in urban areas should be paqid Rs 20,000 while those in rural areas should be paid Rs 15,000.

The Bar Council of India also recommended that graduate should get Rs 22146; whereas the non-graduates should get Rs 20,357 as per the Delhi Minimum Wages Notification.

In its letter to all state bar councils, the BCI said, “The Bar Council recognizes that while junior advocates often face significant financial challenges during the early years of their careers, it is equally important to appreciate the diverse financial capacities and earning potential of senior advocates and law firms across India. Therefore, this circular provides directory guidelines for the payment of a minimum stipend to junior advocates, with due regard to the varying economic realities of the profession.”

The council further said that the stipend amount would be reviewed periodically based on economic conditions and feedback from the legal community. It also clarified that there will be exceptions since not all senior advocates generate large income or opportunities, and therefore these guidelines should be applied flexibly based on individual circumstances.