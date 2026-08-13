BCI withdraws order barring NALSAR graduates from enrolment

Hyderabad: The Bar Council of India on Thursday, August 13, issued an order to all State Bar Councils asking them not to enrol any 2026-passed-out students from the NALSAR University before quickly withdrawing it on the same day.

The order was issued after university students had protested the attendance of Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant at their convocation.

Around 70 National Academy of Legal Studies and Research (NALSAR) University students of the outgoing batch of 2026 had submitted a representation to the university’s Vice-Chancellor, Registrar, professors and the administration, urging them to reconsider inviting the CJI.

They had submitted the representation after the CJI had remarked that the court “did not have time” to watch videos of police brutality against protesting students at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar.

Such students are a liability to the profession: Bar Council

The earlier letter issued by BCI Chairman Manan Kumar Mishra stated that a student of law, who has no regard or respect for the country’s highest judicial office, cannot be expected to be a responsible or sensible advocate or judge.

“Such persons shall always be a liability on the profession. Such conduct reflects adversely upon the person’s suitability for entry into or association with the legal profession and is inconsistent with the dignity, discipline and ethical standards of the legal profession. Our experience is that such people are always indulged in strikes and boycotts and tarnish the image of the legal profession,” the letter reads.

The council had also asked the university to furnish a factual account of the incident and identify the role of persons principally instrumental in initiating, organising, coordinating or mobilising the reported campaign.

The letter also alleged “groupism” and “dirty politics” among some of the academic staff, and says they “played a very active role in misleading, instigating and misguiding the students.”

Also Read CJI Surya Kant confirmed for NALSAR convocation despite protest

‘Innocent students should not suffer’

Withdrawing its earlier order, the BCI issued a new statement saying that the vast majority of NALSAR students were “innocent” and not “inclined to take part in disrespect.”

Hence, the revised order allows all students to get enrolled with State Bar Councils of their choice.

“After thorough discussion, the members are of the unanimous view that as per the latest report, the vast majority of the students of NALSAR (2026 passout students) are innocent and they were not inclined to take part in the move of disrespect….No student shall be made to suffer without any fault on his part,” the new statement reads.

NALSAR asked to submit details of protest organisers in 3 days

The earlier letter had asked the Vice-Chancellor of NALSAR to examine the incident and furnish an authenticated report to the Bar Council of India in three days. The VC is still required to submit the report.

The previous order also asked for names and designations of office-bearers of the student bar council, students’ union, student committee or other recognised student organisation who participated in initiating, approving, coordinating or circulating the campaign.

It had also asked for information on any faculty member, research scholar, alumnus or outside person who participated in initiating, drafting, coordinating, advising or facilitating the campaign.

The council had also asked for enrolment particulars of any person identified as a principal organiser or coordinator who is already enrolled as an advocate with a State Bar Council. However, the university was asked to make a clear distinction between persons who merely signed or supported the representation, and persons who organised, coordinated, proposed or mobilised an actual boycott, obstruction or disruption.

Also Read NALSAR students oppose CJI Surya Kant as convocation chief guest

NALSAR were asked to be excluded from state rolls

The previous communication had said that after receiving the university’s report, the council would separately communicate to the State Bar Councils the names of people whose individual role requires further statutory consideration.

Such names should not be entered upon the State Roll, and if the enrolment application is already pending, the final decision shall remain deferred during the period of inquiry, it added.

A final decision on the matter will be taken on August 19.