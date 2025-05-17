BCs ignored in Telangana Information Commission appointments: MP Krishnaiah

Hyderabad: R Krishnaiah, Member of Parliament and national president of the Backward Classes (BC) Welfare Association, has strongly criticised the Telangana government for not appointing a single BC representative as either the state chief information commissioner or as a member of the Information Commission.

In a letter addressed to chief minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday, May 16, Krishnaiah expressed his disappointment over the lack of representation for BCs in these recent appointments.

He urged the chief minister to ensure justice for BCs in future appointments, emphasising that it is unacceptable to ignore BCs in key government positions while simultaneously passing legislation in the Assembly to increase BC reservations in education, employment, and politics to 42 percent.

Krishnaiah questioned the government’s commitment, stating, “On one hand, the Assembly passes a bill to enhance BC reservations to 42 percent, but on the other, BCs are being overlooked in appointments. Is this the Telangana model Congress wants to promote nationwide as part of its BC agenda, while not giving a single post to a BC in the state?”

Krishnaiah’s letter comes at a time when the Telangana government has been actively promoting its efforts to increase BC reservations.

The Assembly recently passed landmark bills to raise BC quotas to 42 percent in education, government jobs, and local bodies, a move that received unanimous support from all major political parties.

The government has also conducted a comprehensive caste survey, which found that BCs constitute over 56% of the state’s population.