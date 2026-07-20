Mumbai: When Arijit Singh announced his retirement from playback singing earlier this year, it felt like the end of an era for millions of music lovers. His decision left fans emotional, wondering if they had heard the last of one of Bollywood’s most iconic voices. Now, months later, there seems to be a reason to celebrate.

Arijit Singh is all set to make his playback comeback with Yeh Awarapan, the title track of Awarapan 2. Composed by Amaal Mallik and written by Rashmi Virag, the song is expected to release on Tuesday across streaming platforms.

Adding to the excitement, Amaal Mallik confirmed the collaboration on social media, writing, “Only a pure melody could get the beast out of his den… #ArijitSingh gives his heart and soul yet again for the title song of #Awarapan2. It doesn’t get bigger than this.”

Arijit’s long-standing association with Vishesh Films is a partnership that gave Bollywood timeless hits like Phir Mohabbat, Tum Hi Ho, Muskurane, Khamoshiyan, Hamari Adhuri Kahani, and Pal.

Also Read Revealed: 3 reasons why Arijit Singh quit playback singing

Starring Emraan Hashmi, Disha Patani, and Shabana Azmi, Awarapan 2 is already among the year’s most anticipated films, and Arijit’s return has only made fans even more eager for its release.