Beaten, forced to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’ on train, claims youth

A Muslim youth has alleged that he was assaulted while on his way from Mumbai to Uttar Pradesh on a train recently. His attackers tore his shirt, beat him up, and forced him to chant “Jai Shri Ram,” he said.

As per the video widely circulating on social media, in the incident that purportedly occurred on September 18, the youth can be heard saying that the train had just crossed Kalyan when he stepped out of the washroom. He was immediately accosted by a bunch of men.

He said they spotted his chain and, assuming it was a gold one, they questioned him about it, asking him to hand it over. When he told them it was imitation jewellery, they allegedly snatched it from his neck.

He alleged that the perpetrators, after refusing to return his chain, forced him to chant “Jai Shri Ram”.

He alleged that his shirt was torn and used to tie him up. While the youth has alleged that the attackers were wielding swords, the video doesn’t show any sharp-edged weapons. He also claimed that the attackers threatened the public against intervening, even as they shouted expletives in Marathi.

Speaking to local media, he claimed that he would be able to identify his attackers.

He also alleged that the railway police refused to register his complaint.

