Monsoons are finally here, and with them comes the perfect excuse to slow down and soak in nature’s magic. As the rains breathe new life into the landscape, waterfalls across the region come alive in their full glory – gushing, misty, and absolutely breathtaking.

And let’s face it, after the non-stop chaos, traffic, and hustle of Hyderabad city life, a quick getaway is just what we need. Whether you’re craving scenic views, cool breezes, or simply some peace and quiet, the monsoon unveils hidden gems that are waiting to be explored.

Siasat.com brings this travel story for all you wanderlust souls to make your monsoon extra special.

Best waterfalls near Hyderabad

Tucked deep in the forests of Adilabad district, Kuntala Waterfalls is the tallest waterfall in Telangana and a perfect escape for nature lovers from Hyderabad. With water gushing down from a height of nearly 150 feet, surrounded by lush greenery and rocky cliffs, Kuntala is a visual treat and a soothing experience for the senses.

A Touch of Myth and Magic

Kuntala Waterfall gets its name from Shakuntala, the wife of King Dushyanta from the Mahabharata, who was enchanted by the waterfall and is believed to have bathed in its waters during her stay in the forest. Over time, it’s name evolved into “Kuntala.” Interestingly, in Telugu and Gondi, “kuntalu” also means “ponds,” referring to the small water bodies that feed the falls, blending myth and nature in the name.

As you approach the falls, the roar of water and the cool forest breeze make the story feel real mystical and timeless.

A Scenic Natural Retreat

Formed by the Kadam River, a tributary of the Godavari, Kuntala is best visited during the monsoon season when the waterfall is in full glory. The white waters crash against dark rocks, and the rising mist fills the air with freshness. The falls are reached after climbing around 400 steps, offering glimpses of forest birds and butterflies along the way.

You can dip your feet in the shallow pools or just sit on the rocks, enjoying the music of nature. For photographers and peace seekers, this is a slice of untouched paradise.

How to Reach from Hyderabad

Kuntala is about 260 km from Hyderabad, and the journey takes 5 to 6 hours.

By Car: A road trip via NH44 towards Nirmal is the best option. After Nirmal, head to Neredigonda, and from there, follow signs to the falls.

By Bus: TSRTC buses run to Nirmal or Adilabad. From there, local autos or taxis can take you to the site.

By Train: The nearest railway station is Adilabad, 50 km away. Taxis are available from there.

Best Time to Visit

The ideal time is from July to October when the waterfall is at its most beautiful. The post-monsoon greenery and flowing water make it a peaceful getaway. Winters (November to February) are also pleasant. Avoid summer, as the flow dries up and the area gets hot.

Travel Tips

Wear sturdy shoes and the steps can be slippery.

Carry water and snacks; shops are limited.

Be cautious near the deeper pool areas.

Avoid littering and help preserve natural beauty.

Looking for a refreshing break from Hyderabad’s busy streets? Let Kuntala Waterfalls surprise you with its quiet charm and natural splendour.