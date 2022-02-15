Bebo wishes ‘best man’, ‘best nanu’ Randhir Kapoor on birthday

Mumbai: It’s veteran actor Randhir Kapoor’s birthday today, and his daughter Kareena Kapoor Khan is making sure to fill his day with loads of love.

Taking to Instagram, Kareena penned a heartfelt post.

“Happy birthday to the best man in the world…papa…My Father, My Sweet Father, Best Nana to Samu, Kiu, Tim Tim, and Jeh Baba,” she wrote.

Alongside the note, Kareena shared a priceless throwback picture of Randhir Kapoor and his wife Babita.

Randhir Kapoor is the eldest son of legendary filmmaker Raj Kapoor. He had starred in films like ‘Jeet’, ‘Hamrahi’, ‘Jawani Diwani’, ‘Lafange’, ‘Ponga Pandit’, ‘Raampur Ka Lakshman’ and ‘Haath Ki Safai’. However, his career failed to propel forward after 1985.