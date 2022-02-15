Bebo wishes ‘best man’, ‘best nanu’ Randhir Kapoor on birthday

Kareena shared a priceless throwback picture of Randhir Kapoor and his wife Babita

Photo of ANI ANI|   Posted by Rasti Amena  |   Published: 15th February 2022 12:06 pm IST
Bebo wishes 'best man', 'best nanu' Randhir Kapoor on birthday
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Randhir Kapoor (Instagram)

Mumbai: It’s veteran actor Randhir Kapoor’s birthday today, and his daughter Kareena Kapoor Khan is making sure to fill his day with loads of love.

Taking to Instagram, Kareena penned a heartfelt post.

“Happy birthday to the best man in the world…papa…My Father, My Sweet Father, Best Nana to Samu, Kiu, Tim Tim, and Jeh Baba,” she wrote.

MS Education Academy

Alongside the note, Kareena shared a priceless throwback picture of Randhir Kapoor and his wife Babita.

Randhir Kapoor is the eldest son of legendary filmmaker Raj Kapoor. He had starred in films like ‘Jeet’, ‘Hamrahi’, ‘Jawani Diwani’, ‘Lafange’, ‘Ponga Pandit’, ‘Raampur Ka Lakshman’ and ‘Haath Ki Safai’. However, his career failed to propel forward after 1985.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bollywood updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button