Beckenbauer and Zagallo depart; leave football fans with thrilling memories

On some rare occasions one comes across a sportsman who is not only a great player but also a man with vision and foresight whose planning and deep thinking about his sport enriches the game for years to come. Former captain of the German football team, Franz Beckenbauer who passed away on Monday (January 8) was one such person.

As a player he led Germany to its second FIFA World Cup triumph in 1974 and then as a team manager he guided his nation to another victory in 1990.

His fans in Germany nicknamed him Der Kaiser. That means The Emperor and it is derived from the name of Julius Caesar, the famous general and political leader of ancient Rome. Beckenbauer’s vision, foresight and uncanny instinct made him one of the greatest defenders that world football has ever seen.

He invented the role of “libero” or sweeper back in football. When he was patrolling the defence there was no way that rival forwards could get past him. His anticipation and reflexes were amazingly fast.

Beckenbauer’s achievements

In a glittering career he won the FIFA World Cup, The European Championship Cup and also the Ballon D’Or. On two occasions he was named European Footballer of the Year and represented Germany in 103 matches over three FIFA World Cup tournaments and other major events. His grandson Luca is now a professional footballer and is aiming to carry forward his grandfather’s great legacy.

Brazil legend Mario Zagallo also passes away

Beckenbauer’s death was preceded by that of Brazil’s famous Mario Zagallo. He belonged to the golden age of Brazilian football when the players performed magic on the field. Those who haven’t seen Brazil’s game of the 1960s and for two decades thereafter, will never be able to imagine the brand of exciting football that the team exhibited.

At the heart of Brazil’s sorcery were players such as Pele, Garrincha, Carlos Alberto, Vava, Didi, Zagallo, Djalma Santos and many others. Later their mantle fell on the shoulders of Socrates, Zico, Falcao and thereafter the magic show was carried on by Romario, Ronaldo Nazario, Ronaldinho and Roberto Carlos. Brazil seemed to have found an unending gold mine of great footballers.

But the generation that started it all was Zagallo, Pele, Garrincha and the rest. Zagallo was only 5 feet 6 inches tall and had a compact physique but despite his small size he was dangerous because of his technical skills. His ball control, anticipation and work rate were outstanding. Coupled with that was his ability to make attacking runs from deep defence. Only Roberto Carlos could do the same for Brazil in later years. He won the FIFA World Cup on two occasions namely 1958 and 1962.

Later he became the manager of the team and guided Brazil to another World Cup victory in 1970. When Brazil won again in 1994, Zagallo was again involved in the victory as the team’s coordinator. During his managerial phase, he acquired the nickname of The Professor from the players because of his extensive knowledge of the rules and coaching methods.

The older generation of football legends is departing one by one but they are leaving us with many indelible memories of their skills, imagination and unbelievable feats. Zagallo used to tell his players: “We must always play a beautiful game. We must not only win the Cup but we must do so with grace and artistry. That should be our trademark and it should set us apart from the rest of the world.” These words aptly sum up the Brazilian approach to football.