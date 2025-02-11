Beer prices in Telangana increase by 15 pc

Hyderabad: The Telangana excise department is set to increase beer prices in Telangana by 15 percent from Tuesday, February 11.

Principal secretary to the prohibition and excise department, SAM Rizvi issued orders to this effect on Monday. The decision to increase the beer prices was taken on the recommendations of the Price Fixation Committee.

According to the GO the stocks held by IMFL depots, including those in transit, will be sold at the revised MRP.

Earlier, United Breweries Limited (UBL) the manufacturers of Kingfisher beer had appealed to the state government to increase beer prices by 33.1 percent. It also threatened to cut down the supplies in the Telangana.

In January, Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy said that the state government would not need to buckle under the pressure exerted by companies. However, beer prices have increased by 15 percent.