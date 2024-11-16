Before leaving Hyderabad, Diljit Dosanjh visits Charminar again

Hyderabad: Punjabi singer and global sensation Diljit Dosanjh is making the most of his time in Hyderabad during his Dil-Luminati tour. After setting the city ablaze with an electrifying performance on Friday night, the singer revisited the iconic Charminar early Saturday morning before leaving the city.

He shared a photo of the historic monument on Instagram, Diljit added Adnan Sami’s hit song Lift Karade as the background music.

This wasn’t his first visit to Charminar during his Hyderabad trip; earlier on Thursday, he had explored the landmark and even enjoyed an auto ride through the city’s streets, which he documented in a viral video.

Hyderabad Concert Drama and Success

Ahead of the concert, the Telangana government issued strict guidelines to the event organizers, cautioning against songs promoting alcohol, drugs, or violence. The notice was issued by the District Welfare Officer of the Department of Welfare of Women and Children, Disabled, and Senior Citizens.

Despite these restrictions, the Hyderabad leg of the Dil-Luminati tour turned out to be a smashing success, with thousands of fans going wild over Diljit’s high-energy performance.

Diljit is currently touring India, performing in 10 major cities as part of his Dil-Luminati tour. His next stop is Ahmedabad, where fans are eagerly awaiting his live magic.