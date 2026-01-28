Hyderabad: Anticipation for SSMB29 is skyrocketing as director S.S. Rajamouli keeps details under wraps. The latest shooting schedule is happening at the Kashi set in Hyderabad, with Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra, and the entire main cast involved. Fans are buzzing with excitement as updates pour in from various countries.

A Global Buzz

The biggest news surrounding SSMB29 is its international distribution deal with Hollywood’s Warner Bros. The studio will handle the film’s release outside India, giving it a global platform. This deal is a game-changer, marking a major step for Indian cinema on the world stage. Although an official announcement is still awaited, the buzz is already huge.

Did You Know? Mahesh Babu and Warner Bros. in 2008

Here’s an interesting twist: back in 2008, there were rumors that Warner Bros. had considered a project with Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli. At the time, the idea of pan-India cinema was still emerging, making the interest from such a global powerhouse even more fascinating.

With SSMB29 now set for a global release, it’s shaping up to be a landmark moment in Indian cinema. Fans can’t wait to witness this cinematic spectacle!

Rajamouli is known for blending emotion and grandeur, and SSMB29 is no different. The film features a devotional theme, adding a unique layer to the grand storytelling. With Mahesh Babu leading and Rajamouli at the helm, the film is poised to offer a cinematic experience that’s never been seen before.