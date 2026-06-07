Before Samantha, this star was set to lead Maa Inti Bangaaram

Hyderabad: Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has shared an interesting detail about her upcoming film Maa Inti Bangaaram. During a recent interaction with fans on Instagram, Samantha revealed that the film was originally planned with Sai Pallavi in the lead role before it eventually came to her.

The revelation has surprised fans and sparked discussions online, especially because Maa Inti Bangaaram is one of Samantha’s most ambitious female-led projects under her production house, Tralala Moving Pictures.

Why Sai Pallavi Did Not Do Maa Inti Bangaaram

Speaking about the film’s journey, Samantha said the original idea was to approach Sai Pallavi for the role. Since Tralala Moving Pictures aims to promote strong women-centric stories, the makers felt the project would suit Sai Pallavi perfectly.

However, due to Sai Pallavi’s busy schedule and prior commitments, the collaboration could not happen. Samantha explained that the makers later modified the script to suit her, which eventually led to her becoming the lead actress as well as one of the producers of the film.

Samantha also said that she hopes the film’s success will encourage more people to collaborate with her production banner in the future.

After Samantha’s comments went viral, Sai Pallavi reshared the post and sent her best wishes to the team.

She expressed confidence that Maa Inti Bangaaram was destined to reach Samantha and wished both Samantha and director Nandini Reddy success. Her message ended with “And yes, soon”, creating excitement among fans who are now hoping to see Samantha and Sai Pallavi share screen space in a future project.

What Is Maa Inti Bangaaram About?

Maa Inti Bangaaram marks Samantha’s second collaboration with Nandini Reddy after the success of Oh! Baby. The action-comedy family entertainer features Samantha in a unique role as a homemaker with powerful fighting skills.

The film also stars Gulshan Devaiah, Diganth Manchale, Gautami, Sreemukhi, Manjusha and Srinivas Gavireddy in important roles.

Putting an end to speculation, Samantha confirmed that Maa Inti Bangaaram is on track for a theatrical release on June 19, 2026. With strong buzz around the trailer and Samantha’s comeback, the film has emerged as one of the most anticipated Telugu releases of the month.