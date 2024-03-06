Beggar nabbed in Karnataka turns out to be fugitive from Telangana

Chitradurga: Authorities at the Gonur Beggars’ Rehabilitation Center apprehended a man engaged in begging along the Pune-Bangalore National Highway, which revealed his criminal past leading to his arrest.

Pailara Vamshi, 22, was found begging along the highway when he caught the attention of the center’s superintendent. Initially claiming to be a construction worker en route to work, Vamshi’s demeanor raised suspicions, the officials said.

Upon further inquiry at the rehabilitation center, Vamshi confessed to his involvement in criminal activities in Telangana, disclosing existing cases against him at the Mailardevapally police station.

Upon receiving this information, officials promptly contacted the Telangana Police. In light of Vamshi’s criminal background, authorities were instructed not to release him, pending further investigation.

Further revelations unfolded Vamshi’s tumultuous journey. Having served an 18-month jail term for crimes including rape and attempted murder, Vamshi secured bail with the assistance of his grandfather two years ago. However, rather than leading a reformed life, he continued his unlawful activities.

Vamshi’s trail led him to Bagepalli in Kolar, where he joined a group of transgenders engaged in begging. Earning a substantial daily income of 3,000 to 4,000 rupees, he contributed his earnings to the group’s leader. However, his past caught up with him, leading to his expulsion from the group.

Subsequently, Vamshi wandered aimlessly until he reached Chitradurga. The Mylardevapalli Police, armed with a warrant obtained from the additional district magistrates, are set to produce Vamshi before court on March 13.

The timely intervention of Beggars’ Rehabilitation Center facilitated Vamshi’s arrest, earning praise from the Telangana Police for their cooperation in apprehending the fugitive.