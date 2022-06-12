Belagavi: 3 arrested for hanging effigy of Nupur Sharma

Belagavi: Three persons were arrested for hanging an effigy of suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma from an electric wire resembling a public execution near a mosque on Fort Road, police said, on Saturday.

As the issue triggered public outrage, police along with the city municipal corporation removed it quickly, they added.

The police have registered a case for spreading enmity between communities and disturbing peace in society.

The BJP on June 5 suspended Sharma and expelled its Delhi unit media head Naveen Kumar Jindal as the row over their alleged derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammad escalated with protests from some Muslim countries.

Delhi Police had provided security to Sharma and her family after an FIR was registered on a complaint that she was getting death threats over her controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad. She had requested the police to provide security citing harassment and threats she had been receiving.

Notice issued to Nupur Sharma on remarks against Prophet Muhammad:

The Mumbai Police has sent a notice to former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nupur Sharma in connection with her alleged remarks on Prophet Muhammad.

Sharma will have to appear before the Mumbai Police to record the statement on June 25.

“The notice has been issued by Mumbai Police. She has been asked to appear before Pydhonie Police Station,” said a police source.

The source said that on the complaint of Raza Academy, the Pydhonie Police Station had lodged an FIR under various sections of the Indian Penal Code against Sharma.

In the last week of May 2022, during a news debate, Nupur Sharma asked what if she makes offensive remarks about Islam the way people were making offensive remarks about Shivling and Hinduism.

