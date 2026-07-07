Belagavi declares 2-km Red Zone for Mohan Bhagwat’s stay

Belagavi: RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat arrived in Belagavi on the evening of Monday, July 6, to attend the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s annual All India Prant Pracharak meeting, which will be held in the city from July 10 to 12.

Mohan Bhagwat reached Sambra Airport by a special flight from Hyderabad and was welcomed by senior RSS office-bearers, including Prant Pracharaks and Kshetra Pracharaks. Tight security arrangements were put in place from the airport to Udyambag, with police personnel deployed along the route.

The annual conclave will be organised at Sant Meera School in Anagol, the Foundry Cluster Guest House in Udyambag and Jagannathrao Joshi Smarak Bhavan on Goods Shed Road. Bhagwat is expected to stay in Belagavi until July 14 and will participate in internal discussions and preparations beginning July 7.

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The meeting will bring together senior organisational leaders from across the country, including Prant Pracharaks, Sah Prant Pracharaks, Kshetra Pracharaks and Sah Kshetra Pracharaks. Office-bearers representing the RSS’s 11 organisational regions, 46 provinces and 32 affiliated organisations are also expected to attend the annual deliberations.

In view of the high-profile event, the district administration has enforced enhanced security measures. Belagavi Deputy Commissioner Mohammed Roshan has declared a two-kilometre radius around all meeting venues as Red Zones and No-Fly Zones from July 6 to 14.

The order prohibits the operation of drones, UAVs, UAS and paragliders in the designated areas to prevent any security threat during Bhagwat’s visit. Authorities said the restrictions are part of standard security protocols for the annual RSS gathering, which is expected to witness the participation of top organisational leaders from across India.