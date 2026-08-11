Belagavi police seize 6.8 kg of cannabis chocolates near college

Belagavi: A pan shop owner was arrested after Belagavi police allegedly caught him trying to sell cannabis-laced chocolates near a college in the city on Tuesday, August 11.

The arrested person has been identified as Bolu Prajapati, 39, originally from Uttar Pradesh and currently residing in Hanuman Nagar. Police said he was attempting to sell the chocolates to the public when Udyambag police acted on a tip-off and carried out a raid.

During the operation, police seized 6.850 kg of suspected cannabis-infused chocolates worth approximately Rs 54,000. They also confiscated a scooter, a mobile phone and Rs 600 in cash. A case has been registered under Section 20(b)(ii)(B) of the NDPS Act, 1985.

Police Commissioner Bhushan Borase said investigators were examining whether the accused was part of a larger drug distribution network.

“The accused was trying to sell cannabis-laced chocolates in the vicinity of educational institutions, where students could be targeted. The Udyambag police team, led by CPI Mahantesh Hosakoti, acted on the information and arrested him,” Borase said.

He said the investigation would focus on tracing the source of the seized material.

“A special team has been formed to determine where these chocolates came from and whether the accused was working with others. We will know the actual quantity of cannabis in the chocolates only after the FSL examination,” Borase said.

The commissioner said the police were also planning preventive measures aimed at identifying drug use among college students.

“Our police personnel have already created awareness about the harmful effects of drugs among more than 14,000 college students. We have now requested college managements to cooperate with urine testing of students, and the programme is expected to begin in one or two colleges next week,” he said.

Borase stressed that the purpose of the proposed tests would be rehabilitation rather than punishment.

“If a student is found to have consumed drugs, we will not consider that student a criminal. We will treat them as a victim and take steps to provide support. The test results will be kept confidential and disclosed only to the student’s parents and the college principal,” he said.

He urged citizens to immediately inform the police if they notice drug sales around schools, colleges or other public places.

The police are continuing their investigation to identify the source of the chocolates and determine whether other persons are involved in the alleged drug distribution network.