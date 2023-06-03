Belgium city of Verviers cuts ties with Israel for apartheid against Palestine

The Belgium city of Verviers announced the severing of its relations with Israel, in response to its crimes of apartheid against the Palestinians and its repeated violation of the rights of the Palestinian people.

Verviers’s decision follows that of other major cities in Europe such as Barcelona (Spain), Liege (Belgium), Oslo (Norway), and Belem (Brazil).

The Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement stated that this decision came in order to “strengthen the support of the Palestinian people,” noting that Verviers is the latest European city to sever its ties with the Israeli apartheid regime.

Verviers (Belgium) has become the latest city to cut its ties with Israel's apartheid regime against Palestinians. Verviers joins Liége (Belgium), Oslo (Norway), Barcelona (Catalonia, Spain) and Belém (Brazil) in ending complicity in Israel’s grave human rights violations. pic.twitter.com/JKDdlgEFtd — BDS movement (@BDSmovement) May 30, 2023

Palestinian National Committee (BNC), the broadest coalition in Palestinian civil society that leads the Boycott Israel (BDS) movement globally, welcomed Verviers’s decision and praised the tireless work of Belgian civil society that made this possible.

It urged cities around the world to follow the example of these cities, which have frozen their relations with the Israeli apartheid regime, in support of the Palestinian struggle against it.