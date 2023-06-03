Belgium city of Verviers cuts ties with Israel for apartheid against Palestine

Verviers is the latest European city to boycott Israel over its crime of Palestinians, following Oslo, Belem, Liege and Barcelona.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 3rd June 2023 1:54 pm IST
Belgium city of Verviers cuts ties with Israel over apartheid
Photo: Twitter

The Belgium city of Verviers announced the severing of its relations with Israel, in response to its crimes of apartheid against the Palestinians and its repeated violation of the rights of the Palestinian people.

Verviers’s decision follows that of other major cities in Europe such as Barcelona (Spain), Liege (Belgium), Oslo (Norway), and Belem (Brazil).

Also Read
Brazil: Belem mayor cuts ties with Israel, declares city ‘Apartheid Free Zone’

The Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement stated that this decision came in order to “strengthen the support of the Palestinian people,” noting that Verviers is the latest European city to sever its ties with the Israeli apartheid regime.

MS Education Academy

Palestinian National Committee (BNC), the broadest coalition in Palestinian civil society that leads the Boycott Israel (BDS) movement globally, welcomed Verviers’s decision and praised the tireless work of Belgian civil society that made this possible.

It urged cities around the world to follow the example of these cities, which have frozen their relations with the Israeli apartheid regime, in support of the Palestinian struggle against it.

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 3rd June 2023 1:54 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button