Ben Gvir faces US complaint over crimes against Palestinians

The Hind Rajab Foundation (HRF) has submitted a complaint to the US Department of Justice (DOJ) seeking the prosecution of Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir over allegations of war crimes, genocide and incitement to genocide involving Palestinians, including US citizens.

In a statement on Saturday, June 27, the Belgium-based organisation said the filing was made ahead of Ben-Gvir’s expected visit to New York on July 7–8 for the Police Chiefs Summit at the UN headquarters. It called on US authorities to open an investigation and prevent him from leaving the country while the case is under consideration.

HRF alleged that Ben Gvir, who has served as national security minister since late 2022, used his office to introduce measures that resulted in widespread abuses against Palestinians. It said the Israeli Police, Israeli Prison Service and Firearms Licensing Department, all under his ministry, were responsible for implementing those policies.

Also Read Palestinian statehood at centre of Gaza post-war roadmap dispute

The complaint states that Palestinian detainees were subjected to deteriorating prison conditions, including food deprivation, denial of medical treatment, prolonged sleep deprivation, physical violence and sexual abuse. It also claims that at least 46 Palestinians died in Israeli custody between October 2023 and August 2025.

HRF further alleged that people detained after the interception of the Global Sumud Flotilla aid missions were mistreated while in Israeli custody. According to the organisation, detainees faced physical and psychological abuse and were denied access to basic necessities.

The filing also refers to Ben Gvir’s public statements on Palestinians and Lebanon, arguing they amounted to incitement to genocide.

HRF asked the DOJ to pursue the case under the US War Crimes Act and the US Genocide Statute, begin criminal proceedings, prevent Ben Gvir from leaving the United States during the investigation and fulfil obligations under the Fourth Geneva Convention.