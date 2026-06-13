Benches of remembrance: A rural tradition that lives on in Telangana

Hyderabad: As one travels along village roads and highways across Telangana, it is common to spot simple concrete benches placed under trees or by the roadside. While they offer weary travellers and elderly villagers a place to rest, these benches carry a deeper emotional significance.

For decades, families in many villages have been installing benches in memory of their deceased loved ones. The practice is rooted in the belief that providing a public utility in the name of the departed soul earns goodwill and blessings, which are believed to benefit the deceased in the afterlife.

These memorial benches, usually costing around Rs 2,500 to construct locally, are often engraved with the name of the person being remembered. They can be found on village outskirts, along rural roads and even beside highways.

Benches are important social spaces in villages

The benches have become important social spaces in villages. Elderly residents frequently gather there in the evenings to rest, exchange news and engage in friendly conversations. For many, they serve as informal community meeting points.

N Srinivas Mudiraj, a resident of a village in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district, said the tradition has been passed down through generations. “People believe that creating something useful for the public in the name of a departed family member brings merit to their soul. That belief has helped keep this practice alive in several villages,” he said.

Balakrishna, a villager from Vikarabad district, said families that can afford it often arrange for a bench as both a public service and a lasting remembrance of their loved ones. “The benches are useful for villagers, especially the elderly, and at the same time keep the memory of the deceased alive,” he said.

Enduring symbols of remembrance

Though simple in appearance, these roadside benches stand as enduring symbols of remembrance, community service and rural tradition, quietly serving generations of villagers across Telangana.