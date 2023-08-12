Bengal BJP to observe ‘Partition Horror Day’

Kolkata: Besides celebrating Independence Day on August 15, the BJP state unit in West Bengal this year will also observe “Partition Horror Day” to remind people of the atrocities committed during the partition.

“An instruction has been sent to preferably observe Partition Horror Day on August 15 and if not, when it can be observed on any day between August 13-15,” a state committee member of the BJP said.

According to the member, while gaining independence from the British rule was a joyous occasion for all Indians, the event is painful for some, especially those who witnessed and were victims of the partition.

“Since Bengal, along with Punjab, were the worst affected because of the partition, our party leadership has decided to observe this ‘Partition Horror Day’ in a parallel manner this time.”

Political observers have opined that this move of the BJP was in lines with the saffron camp’s traditional strategy of holding the Congress responsible for the partition of the country.

The Prime Minister himself at times had been vocal about the plight of people becoming victims of the partition.

According to the state committee member, there was no reason to believe this initiative as a political move by our party.

“We want the present generation to be aware of both sides of the independence and partition since both these developments are insuperable. Unless we learn lessons out of it, the same dark days might return,” he added.

The state’s ruling Trinamool Congress,however, described the move as an attempt to create further divisions among people.

“Such things do not suit a political force that always resorts to communal divisions for the sake of politics,” said Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha member Santanu Sen.