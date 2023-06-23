Bengal CPI(M) leader questions Trinamool credibility as BJP challenger

Kolkata: Engaged in a bitter electoral war in the ongoing panchayat polls, the CPI(M) in West Bengal on Friday questioned TMC’s credibility as a “reliable challenger” to the BJP.

Local leaders attacked the TMC, claiming it has never voted against bills brought by the NDA government in Parliament.

“They should first make their stand clear, after which only people will listen to them,” CPI(M) central committee member and former MP Samik Lahiri said.

Lahiri, who is also the party’s state committee and state secretariat member, alleged that the Mamata Banerjee government is trying to gag opposition forces in Bengal just as the BJP regime does in Delhi.

His comments interestingly comes as his party’s top leadership shared space at an opposition conclave in neighbouring Patna on Friday.

The CPI(M), which failed to win any seat in the 2021 assembly elections, is contesting the July 8 panchayat elections hoping to make a comeback.

“There is no difference between these two parties (TMC and BJP),” he told newspersons, claiming that the Trinamool is now trying to be part of the grand opposition alliance after having played spoilsport in Goa, Tripura and Meghalaya assembly elections.