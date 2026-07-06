Bengal: Girl gangraped, body found in pond; BJP worker among accused

Kolkata: An 11-year-old Muslim girl was allegedly gangraped and murdered, with her body recovered on Sunday, July 5, from a pond, a day after she went missing in West Bengal’s Baruipur area in South 24 Parganas district.

She had left home to buy a gift for her friend’s birthday, her family said, claiming that four people had forcibly taken her away.

A preliminary post-mortem report indicated head injuries and sexual assault. A senior police officer on Monday, July 6, said initial findings in the post-mortem revealed injury marks in the girl’s private parts, scratch and bite marks on different areas of her body.

It said that the girl’s head had either been struck with a heavy object or banged against a hard surface, the officer said, citing the report. The report also suggested that the child was alive when she was thrown into the pond, with water found in her lungs and stomach.

The murder had caused an uproar in Baruipur, as the girl’s body was found stuffed in a sack, triggering protests by residents who blocked roads, burnt tyres and vandalised police vehicles while demanding the arrest of the accused persons.

An 11-year-old girl was allegedly raped and murdered, with her body recovered on Sunday, July 5, from a pond, a day after she went missing in West Bengal's Baruipur area in South 24 Parganas district.



She had left home to buy a gift for her friend's birthday, her family said,… pic.twitter.com/msp9HgSB5i — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) July 6, 2026

Protesters block a road and stage a protest following the recovery of the body of an 11-year-old girl allegedly gangraped, in Baruipur, South 24 Parganas district, West Bengal, on Sunday, July 5. (Source: PTI)

Protesters damage a police vehicle amid a protest following the recovery of the body of an 11-year-old girl allegedly gangraped, in Baruipur, South 24 Parganas district, West Bengal, on Sunday, July 5. (Source: PTI)

The situation turned violent when a man was beaten to death by angry locals on the accusation of his involvement in the girl’s death.

The police urged protesters to lift the road blockade and said that everyone associated with the crime would be arrested and would receive maximum punishment. However, the residents remained agitated as reports indicated that five accused arrested, including local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker Shantanu Mondal, were released on bail.

CM assures justice to deceased girl’s parents

The minor’s father said he has talked with Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, who assured him justice. He demanded that the accused be hanged.

“The CM assured me that the culprits would be arrested and punished. I demanded that they should be hanged. He asked me to go to Bhabani Bhawan (the state CID headquarters) on Tuesday. I am satisfied with the administration,” the minor girl’s father told reporters on Sunday.

The police have since formed a six-member Special Investigating Team (SIT) to probe the matter. With one more arrest on Monday, the total number of arrests stands at two, while three others have been detained in connection with the alleged gangrape of the minor.

“So far, we have arrested two persons. One person was arrested last night and another this morning. Along with them, we have detained three others. Our officers are questioning them,” a senior police officer told PTI.

Authorities have also imposed prohibitory orders in Baruipur, Narendrapur and Sonarpur areas of South 24 Parganas to maintain law and order following tensions over the crime.

“The situation is under control, but prohibitory orders have been imposed as a preventive measure to ensure that law and order is maintained. Adequate police deployment has been made in the affected areas,” another senior police officer said.

“We appeal to members of the public not to pay heed to rumours and to cooperate with the administration. Strict action will be taken against anyone attempting to disturb peace,” the officer added.

TMC claims police blocking Mamata from visiting Baruipur, BJP rejects charge

Former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee‘s Kalighat residence witnessed continued heavy deployment of state police and central forces from Sunday night into Monday. The Trinamool Congress alleged that the security arrangements were aimed at preventing her from visiting the family of the 11-year-old.

“Our chairperson, Mamata Banerjee, wanted to visit Baruipur. Upon learning this, a massive deployment of police personnel and barricades was put in place outside her residence to prevent her from leaving. Despite these attempts to stop her, our demand remains unchanged,” TMC wrote on X.

“Justice for Baruipur. Didi stands firmly with the victim’s family and is committed to ensuring they receive justice.”

Our Chairperson, @MamataOfficial, wanted to visit Baruipur. Upon learning this, a massive deployment of police personnel and barricades was put in place outside her residence to prevent her from leaving.



Despite these attempts to stop her, our demand remains unchanged:… pic.twitter.com/o6dayiSNOF — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) July 5, 2026

The BJP dismissed the allegation and claimed that the deployment was part of routine security measures for a Z-plus category protectee.

Police personnel, central forces and several vehicles remained stationed in and around the narrow lane leading to Banerjee’s residence since Sunday night, even as TMC leaders questioned the need for such a large deployment.

“The heavy deployment has continued since last night. It is clearly aimed at preventing Mamata Banerjee from visiting Baruipur and meeting the bereaved family,” a senior TMC leader claimed.

Watch this- 7 term MP, Cabinet Minister, 3 term CM been put under house arrest by BJP to to not let her travel to Baruipur to meet the young rape victim. Shame Bengal govt! pic.twitter.com/n25JQomSui — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) July 5, 2026

The allegations were first raised on Sunday night by several TMC leaders, including MLA Kunal Ghosh and Rajya Sabha MP Derek O’Brien, who questioned the positioning of police vehicles and barricades outside Banerjee’s residence.

The party had described the deployment as an attempt to intimidate the opposition and restrict the movement of its leaders.

Reacting to the allegations, BJP Minister Dilip Ghosh rejected the TMC’s claims and said Banerjee had nothing to fear from the security arrangements.

“She is scared of eggs being hurled at her; that is why police have been deployed outside her residence,” Ghosh told reporters.

(With PTI inputs)