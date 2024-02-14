Bengal Governor’s convoy hit by vehicle in Delhi, no injuries reported

New Delhi: West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose’s convoy was hit by a private car in the national capital on Tuesday, a Delhi Police official said.

The incident took place when the Governor was reportedly going to meet the Union Home Minister to update him about the ongoing developments at Sandeshkhali in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas.

Sharing the details, the official said that the incident was reported in the Inderpuri police station area.

“No harm or injury has been reported to anyone yet. The other vehicle (which hit the Governor’s escort vehicle) has been identified. Detailed questioning will be done,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Vichitra Veer.

The car driver was detained and an FIR was lodged with the Delhi Police, the official said.

“A case of sabotage is suspected. Delhi Police is investigating. The governor has shifted to a high-security area,” he said.

Sandeshkhali has been witnessing protests by local women accusing harassment by absconding Trinamool Congress leader Sheikh Shahjahan and his associates.

Shahjahan is also the alleged mastermind of the attack on ED and CAPF sleuths at Sandeshkhali on January 5.

The Governor visited Sandeshkhali on Monday morning and interacted with some local women there, who narrated their horrific tales of sexual harassment. He left for New Delhi on Monday evening only.

Tuesday’s event in New Delhi triggered speculations about whether the incident has any connection with the Governor’s actions on Sandeshkhali developments.