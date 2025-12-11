Bengal: Hindutva mob attack vendors for selling non-veg at Gita recitation

Kolkata: A Hindutva mob brutally attacked a Muslim vendor from Arambagh for selling non-veg patties at Kolkata‘s Brigade Parade Ground while a Gita recitation was taking place on Sunday, December 7.

Based on a complaint filed by advocate-politician Sayan Banerjee, three people, Soumik Golder, 23, Swarnendu Chakraborty, 32 and Tarun Bhattacharya, 51, were arrested on Thursday, December 11. They will be produced in court soon.

The incident came to notice when a video surfaced on social media showing Sheikh Riyazul surrounded by an angry group, where one person in particular, wearing a saffron turban, repeatedly hits him, makes him do sit-ups and eventually forces him to apologise

Riyazul was allegedly selling non-veg patties near the event called Panch Lokkho Konthe Gitapath (Gita recitation in five lakh voices), organised by Sanatan Sanskriti Sansad associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

Speaking to local media, Riyazul stated that the group approached him and asked if he was selling chicken patties. “The moment I told them I had chicken patties, they demolished my stall. We are daily wage labourers, and they destroyed everything,” Riyazul said.

Additionally, they intensified their attack after hearing his name.

“They asked me my name. As soon as I told them, they started thrashing me. They made me do squats and threw away my food,” he recounted.

Other vendors attacked

According to Telegraph India, two other vendors were also attacked on the same day. Riyazul confirmed that he was one of three Muslim hawkers who faced violence. The others were allegedly thrashed for selling onion snacks, and were also accused of being ‘Bangladeshi infiltrators.’

One of the victims, identified as Md Salauddin, alleged that three men assaulted him for selling chicken patties as well.

The vendors claimed that Rs 2,500-3,000 worth of patties were destroyed in the attack.

Riyazul has been selling chicken patties alongside vegetarian items at local events for the past 20 years to earn a living and support his family.

During busy events such as local football matches at the maidan or political rallies, he earns roughly between Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 a day. That amount significantly lowers on regular days, when he earns around Rs 200-300.

Political parties hit back

CPI(M) leader Dipsita Dhar, in response to the attack, launched a fund-raising campaign to compensate the affected hawkers. She demanded answers from both the BJP and the TMC for allowing a “culture of hatred” to be encouraged for electoral gains.

The incident also triggered broader conversations about West Bengal’s culture, where non-vegetarian food is essentially normal and, for many, seen as central to their identity.

TMC spokesperson Riju Datta took to X, condemning the attack on the vendor. He stated that this incident is “just a trailer of things to come if BJP ever comes to power in Bengal.”

I, am fuming because a poor man was brutally attacked by 'Hindutva' Goons during the "Gita Recitation" event of @BJP4India at Kolkata's Brigade Parade Ground.



A poor street vendor selling chicken patties near the venue was physically and mentally assaulted by individuals from… pic.twitter.com/Nvshmg2n2p — 𝐑𝐢𝐣𝐮 𝐃𝐮𝐭𝐭𝐚 (@DrRijuDutta_TMC) December 10, 2025

In response, BJP leader and Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar said, “It is yet to be confirmed if the BJP or the organisers of the Gita event were involved in the assault. This probably happened because someone’s religious sentiment was hurt. Can you sell alcohol in front of a mosque on a Friday? I would ask this question to the Trinamool and the Left. I challenge them to sell alcohol in front of a mosque during Friday prayer.”