Bengal: Suvendu Adhikari holds first ‘janata darbar’ after becoming CM

Adhikari, who took oath as the state's first BJP chief minister on May 9, has decided to hold regular ‘janata darbar’ (public hearing) sessions, a party leader said.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 18th May 2026 1:11 pm IST
West Bengal BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari
West Bengal BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Monday, May 18, held his first ‘janata darbar’ after assuming office, hearing people’s demands and grievances at a BJP office here.

Adhikari, who took oath as the state’s first BJP chief minister on May 9, has decided to hold regular ‘janata darbar’ (public hearing) sessions, a party leader said.

Several people, including students, participated in the interactions with the CM at the BJP office in Salt Lake area here.

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Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath holds regular ‘janata darbars’ in the state, while former Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, too, organised such people’s hearings during his tenure.

Meanwhile, the West Bengal BJP, in a post on X, said several major decisions and actions were taken by the “double engine” government in the state in its first week of assuming office – from May 9 to May 16.

“What West Bengal under TMC couldn’t deliver in 15 years, the Double Engine Government has started showing in its very first week. This is the new West Bengal and the speed of real governance,” it said.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 18th May 2026 1:11 pm IST

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