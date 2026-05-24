Bengaluru: 6 police personnel suspended over explosives near PM route

Bengaluru: In a major action following the recovery of explosives near Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s convoy route in Bengaluru earlier this month, six police personnel, including an officer, have been suspended for alleged dereliction of duty.

The suspension orders were issued by Bengaluru South Superintendent of Police Srinivas Gowda in connection with the case reported near Vaderahalli Gate in Bengaluru South taluk on May 10, just hours before the Prime Minister’s scheduled movement to the Art of Living Ashram.

According to police sources, one PSI, one Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI), and four constables who were deployed for security and bandobast duty along the route have been placed under suspension. Authorities stated that the personnel failed to maintain adequate alertness and vigilance despite being assigned to a highly sensitive security operation involving the Prime Minister’s visit.

The incident had triggered panic within the police department and security agencies after a suspicious box containing explosive material was found by a constable near the roadside at around 9 am, barely two hours before Modi’s arrival in the city.

Soon after the information was relayed, the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) rushed to the spot and conducted an inspection. On opening the box, officials discovered explosive substances suspected to be gelatin sticks packed inside and secured with tape.

Following the recovery, the entire stretch leading to the Art of Living Ashram was subjected to an intensive security sweep before clearance was given for the Prime Minister’s convoy movement.

The police department later initiated an internal inquiry into possible lapses in security arrangements. Based on the preliminary findings, the six personnel were found negligent in performing their duties in the high-security zone, leading to disciplinary action.

The case had raised serious concerns over VIP security preparedness, especially since the explosives were recovered from a route designated for the Prime Minister’s movement. Investigators are also probing who abandoned the explosive materials near the road and whether there was any larger conspiracy behind the incident.

Further investigation into the case is underway.