Bengaluru auto driver turns good samaritan, returns lost gold chain to passenger

A Bengaluru autorickshaw driver turned out to be a good samaritan to his passenger after he traced her address to return a gold chain she had lost in his vehicle.

The relieved passenger Chitra, who had lost all hope in finding her gold chain was shocked to see driver Girish standing at her doorstep to return the ornament.

A thanksgiving video shared by the passenger has now gone viral on social media platforms, garnering praise for his goodwill.

According to the video posted by Chitra, who is a social activist and runs an NGO in the city, she was returning from Mysuru to Bengaluru in Girish’s auto.

During the ride, her gold chain broke and fell down, without her notice. Upon reaching her home, she realized the chain was lost and even had made peace with it.

However, a knock at the door surprised Chitra as she saw Girish standing in front of her with her broken chain.

“I cannot thank Girish enough as there are fewer auto drivers like him,” Chitra is heard saying in the video.

Girish reached Chitra's home after searching for it to return the gold chain he found in his auto. He had driven Chitra on the fare meter that day.



Chitra had no idea as to where she had lost the chain on her trip back home from Mysore. In fact she had given up. Girish's honesty… pic.twitter.com/GzBYTB2kII — Nagara Metered Auto (@NagaraAuto) October 27, 2024

Netizens react

Girish has been lauded with accolades by netizens on social media. One X user commented on the video, saying “Hats off to Girish Anna. Honest people should be celebrated.”

An X user commended Girish’s selfless act terming him as the ‘king’.

Should we bow to him? Yes, he's the king. — ಪರವಶ ಪ್ರೇಮ್ ಎಸ್. (@ParavashaPrem) October 28, 2024

Another X user said, “Rare to find such diamonds”

Rare to find such diamonds…👍♥️💐🙏 — Jayesh Bopanna (@BopannaJayesh) October 29, 2024

Another X user commented, Girish, an auto-rickshaw driver in Bengaluru, is a living testament that humanity is still alive. He is winning plaudits after he tracked down a woman’s house to return a gold chain she forgot in his vehicle.