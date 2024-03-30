Bengaluru car washes struggle due to water crisis, many forced to shut

Bengaluru: The capital city of Karnataka, also known as the ‘Silicon Valley of India’, is currently grappling with a severe water shortage, leading to widespread restrictions on the use of drinking water.

Among those affected are the city’s car wash service providers, many of whom have been forced to temporarily shut down their operations.

The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has issued stern warnings, stating that the unauthorised use of drinking water for activities such as vehicle washing will result in hefty fines. Already, the water board has imposed fines totalling Rs 1.10 lakh in connection with 22 cases of water misuse.

Concerns over potential penalties

Concerns over potential penalties have deterred consumers from patronising car wash centres, with many opting to wash their vehicles at home instead. The fear of authorities impounding vehicles during washes has further exacerbated the situation, leading to a significant decline in customers at these service centres.

Gaurav Pujari, the owner of a car spa in Rajarajeshwari Nagar, lamented the sharp decline in business, noting that his establishment used to service up to 25 cars daily, a figure that has now dwindled to just 5 to 10 cars per day. He cited customers’ apprehensions about potential water misuse penalties and inquiries about water availability as key factors contributing to the downturn.

Rakesh Munigowda, who operates a washing centre in Whitefield, echoed similar sentiments, revealing that the fear of authorities seizing vehicles during washes has led to the temporary closure of his shop.

The reliance on borewell water, while providing some respite, has not assuaged consumer concerns, as the looming threat of borewell depletion looms large. Vaibhav Dhanraj of Splash n Dash Car Wash in Jayanagar reported a 50 per cent drop in turnover due to dwindling customer numbers and borewell water concerns.