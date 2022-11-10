Bengaluru: Comedian Vir Das’ show cancelled after Hindu right-wing group objects

Comedian Vir Das’ stand-up show was cancelled after objections raised by the Hindu right-wing group Hindu Janajagruthi Samiti (HJS)

The Right-wing organisation on Monday filed a police complaint against actor-comedian Vir Das opposing his upcoming show in Bengaluru because he insults the Hindu religion.

The actor-comedian was scheduled to hold a stand-up comedy show on November 11 at the Chowdiah Memorial Hall in Malleshwaram.

The comedian took to Instagram and apologised for the inconvenience.

“Hey folks. Due to unavoidable circumstances we are pushing the Bengaluru show. New details and dates soon. Sorry for the inconvenience.

According to the police complaint, the HJS members headed by Mohan Gowda alleged that Das has repeatedly made derogatory statements against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Hindu women.

“Das, during one of his performances, said that ‘In India, we worship women in the day and rape them at night.’ Cases were registered by the Delhi and Mumbai police in this regard. It is a serious offence under the Indian Penal Code,” the complaint stated.

Gowda said that with regard to the earlier statements, it is not right to allow a ‘controversial person’ to perform in a communally sensitive area like Bengaluru.

“When Karnataka is already facing many law and order problems due to communal incidents, such events could vitiate the law and order and should not be allowed. We demand that this program be cancelled immediately,” the police complaint said.