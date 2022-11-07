Bengaluru: Hindutva org opposes comedian Vir Das’s upcoming show

Right-wing organisation Hindu Janajagruthi Samiti (HJS) on Monday filed a police complaint against actor-comedian Vir Das opposing his upcoming show in Bengaluru because he insults the Hindu religion.

The actor-comedian is scheduled to hold a stand-up comedy show on November 11 at the Chowdiah Memorial Hall in Malleshwaram.

#Hindujanajagruti has filed a complaint against actor & comedian @thevirdas with Vyalikaval cops to show his show on #Bengaluru #Karnataka on Nov 10. Alleging he insults #Hindu faith in his comedy shows. They want his show to be cancelled. pic.twitter.com/9TTMrMLRHc — Imran Khan (@KeypadGuerilla) November 7, 2022

According to the police complaint, the HJS members headed by Mohan Gowda alleged that Das has repeatedly made derogatory statements against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Hindu women.

“Das, during one of his performances, said that ‘In India, we worship women in the day and rape them at night.’ Cases were registered by the Delhi and Mumbai police in this regard. It is a serious offence under the Indian Penal Code,” the complaint stated.

Gowda said that with regard to the earlier statements, it is not right to allow a “controversial person” to perform in a communally sensitive area like Bengaluru.

“When Karnataka is already facing many law and order problems due to communal incidents, such events could vitiate the law and order and should not be allowed. We demand that this program be cancelled immediately,” the police complaint said.