Bengaluru: Digital billboard displays pending challans, lapsed PUCs in real time

India’s IT capital, Bengaluru, which is infamous for its traffic, now has a digital billboard that displays pending traffic challans, dues owing to traffic violations and expired Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificates.

In a first-of-its-kind initiative, the billboard has been erected at the busy Trinity Circle here by Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP), Cars 24, Crashfree India and Monday Ventures, reported Moneycontrol.com.

Fetches, displays details in 10 seconds

The billboard is powered by AI cameras capturing vehicle registration numbers from up to 100 meters away.

The AI system fetches the data of the vehicle from the VAHAN database of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, and displays it on the billboard, all in only 10 seconds.

Quoting Gajendra Jangid, co-founder & CMO, Cars24, the Moneycontrol report stated that the effort is not just about paying challans, but it’s a reminder that even the smallest act of responsibility on the road contributes to the safety of the entire city. Technology can create such systems; however, real road safety depends on the choices people make every day, choices that immediately affect thousands of others on the road.

BTP collects 106 crore as traffic fines between Aug 23-Sep 12

After the Karnataka government launched the 50 percent concession on fines for pending traffic e-challans, the BTP has collected about Rs 106 crore as penalty from 37.86 lakh cases between August 23 and September 12.

The city records around 30,000 traffic violations every day. The BTP booked 82.90 lakh cases of violations, collecting fines worth Rs 849.14 crore in 2024. Between January and August 2025, 45 lakh violations were booked, resulting in Rs 1,150.33 crore in fines.