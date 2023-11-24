Bengaluru gearing up for Kambala, Karnataka’s traditional buffalo race

Bengaluru: Silicon City is gearing up for the historic event of Kambala, the traditional buffalo race, making its debut in the capital. The event is set to take place on November 25 and 26 at the Palace Grounds, attracting millions of attendees, including political figures, film stars, and renowned artists.

In celebration of the 50th anniversary of Tulu Koota, this marks the first time Kambala is being organized at the prestigious Palace Grounds. A specially constructed water track, measuring 157 meters in length and 8 meters in width, has been prepared for the thrilling buffalo race. Over 200 pairs of buffaloes are expected to participate, from Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and the coastal region of the state.

The water track has been adorned with the colors of the tricolor, creating a vibrant and festive atmosphere for the spectators. The event is anticipated to draw 6 to 7 lakh people over the two days.

Elaborate stages have been set up to provide optimal viewing for the audience, with separate passes designated for VIPs, VVIPs, and the general public. Adequate parking arrangements have also been made to accommodate the large turnout.

Special attention has been given to the welfare of the participating buffaloes, with their owners ensuring quality food and drinking water sourced from Mangalore itself.

Gurukiran, the working president of the Kambala committee and renowned music director, emphasized the meticulous care taken to ensure the well-being of the buffaloes throughout the event.

The Kambala Committee, led by Ashok Rai, MLA of Puttur and Committee President, has announced attractive prizes for the winners. The first-place team will receive an 8-gram gold medal and a cash prize of 50 thousand, while the second and third-place teams will be awarded 4 grams of gold and Rs 25 thousand in cash, respectively.

Ashok Rai expressed the committee’s goal of introducing Kambala to a broader audience, both within the state and on a national and international level. The event is expected to be a unique spectacle, showcasing the rich cultural heritage and traditions of Karnataka.