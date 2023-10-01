Bengaluru: Government bans car pooling by non commercial vehicles

Flouting the law can result in a fine between Rs 5000 to Rs 10,000, and suspension of the concerned vehicle's registration certificate (RC) for six months.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 1st October 2023 1:57 pm IST
Representative Image

In a bid to stop unregistered vehicles from being used for commercial purposes, the Karnatak government has banned carpooling in Bengaluru.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

“White number plates that are not registered for commercial use cannot be used as cabs for business,” officials said after receiving several complaints from cab and taxi association owners.

Flouting the law can result in a fine between Rs 5000 to Rs 10,000, and suspension of the concerned vehicle’s registration certificate (RC) for six months.

MS Education Academy

“Private cars cannot be used for commercial purposes. The regional transport office (RTO) has been directed to act against illegal operations,” they added.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 1st October 2023 1:57 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bangalore updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

News Desk writes, edits or releases news, breaking news or important bulletins across a range of topics. Working round the clock, to bring latest news in local, national, international, politics, business, education, entertainment.
Back to top button