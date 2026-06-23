Bengaluru grows on newcomers, says viral Instagram video

Bengaluru: A video shared by a woman on social media, describing her changing relationship with Bengaluru, has struck a chord with thousands of internet users, sparking conversations about the city’s unique ability to make newcomers feel at home over time.

The video, posted on Instagram by user Riyah, carries the caption, “Bengaluru is a vibe.” In the clip, she candidly speaks about how she initially disliked the city after moving there, only to gradually develop a deep attachment to it.

According to Riyah, her early days in Bengaluru were marked by loneliness and unfamiliarity. She said she had no close friends, lacked a sense of belonging and struggled to connect with her new surroundings. However, as time passed, her perception of the city changed dramatically.

“I hated Bengaluru when I first arrived. Not because the city was bad, but because nothing felt familiar to me,” she says in the video. “Today, I cannot imagine moving anywhere else.”

Interestingly, Riyah revealed that she still does not have a large social circle in the city. She said she has only a few friends and rarely meets them. The video itself was reportedly filmed during a solo outing, highlighting her belief that cities shape people in ways that go beyond friendships and social interactions.

She further noted that every place a person lives leaves a lasting impact on their personality and outlook. Her reflections resonated with many viewers who shared similar experiences in the comments section.

Several users said Bengaluru had initially felt strange and overwhelming but eventually became more comforting than their hometowns. Others described the city as a place that slowly grows on people through its culture, weather, opportunities and lifestyle.

The video has garnered significant attention online, with many netizens celebrating Bengaluru’s ability to transform from an unfamiliar destination into a cherished home.