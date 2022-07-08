Bengaluru Idgah Maidan to remain playground: Cong MLA Zameer

Bengaluru: Congress former minister and MLA Zameer Ahamad Khan on Friday stated that the Idgah Maidan in Chamarajpet locality of Bengaluru will remain as a playground forever. The statements have surprised Hindu activists who are staging protests and demanding that Idagah Maidan should remain as a playground.

“No one is saying that they will not allow children to play in the Idgah ground. Until my last breath, Idgah Maidan is going to remain as a playground,” MLA Zameer stated while addressing a gathering in Bengaluru.

“Everyone demanded that the playground must be preserved. Where has the playground gone? Who has tried to remove it? Whether MLA, BBMP or Wakf Board have stated that the playground will cease to exist here?” Zameer questioned.

This will remain as a playground. Since 1871, it has been recognised as Idgah Maidan. MLA Zameer agreed to the people’s demand that Idgah Maidan should be maintained as a playground. He also invited those protesting to hoist the Indian flag together at Idgah Maidan.

“BJP MP and former corporators have attended not the programme in spite of invitation. From this year the Tricolour will be hoisted in Chamarajpet Idgah Maidan grounds. I will listen to my people. I am their servant,” he stated.

