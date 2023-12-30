Bengaluru: Inebriated engineer falls to death from 33rd floor in K R Puram

The deceased is identified as Deepanshu Dharma. The incident took place on Friday morning in the limits of K.R. Puram police station.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 30th December 2023 11:49 am IST
Bengaluru: An incident of an engineer working with a private company dying after falling from 33rd floor balcony in an inebriated state has been reported from Bengaluru on Saturday.

According to police, Deepanshu attended a party on Thursday night and got high on liquor with friends. He came back to his apartment and entered the balcony. After losing his balance, he fell off from the balcony and died on the spot.

K.R. Puram police had rushed to the spot and have taken up investigation. More details are yet to emerge regarding the case.

