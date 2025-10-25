Bengaluru IT body urges probe after Kurnool bus blaze kills 20

Bengaluru: The Greater Bengaluru IT Companies and Industries Association (GBITCIA) urged government agencies and stakeholders to conduct a thorough investigation into the bus accident in Kurnool district, Andhra Pradesh, that left 20 people dead.

The association called for urgent action by transport authorities and service providers to ensure the highest safety standards for all intercity commuters, particularly those connected to the technology sector.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families during this difficult time,” GBITCIA said in a statement.

36 passengers connected to IT corridor: GBITCIA

Citing initial information, the association said 36 of the passengers were connected to the IT corridor, highlighting the tragedy’s profound impact on the technology ecosystem.

“It is deeply distressing to learn that two software engineers are among those who have lost their lives,” it added.

Urging authorities to conduct a thorough investigation and implement measures to prevent such incidents in the future, GBITCIA said, “We remain committed to providing all possible assistance to the affected families and supporting coordination between our member companies, local administration, and emergency services.”

“We join the community in remembering the lives lost and reaffirm our commitment to advocacy for safer travel and working environments for all IT professionals along the corridor,” the statement added.

Blaze triggered when bus hit motorcycle

On Friday, a Bengaluru-bound private bus caught fire in Kurnool district after colliding with a two-wheeler. The blaze was reportedly triggered when the motorcycle, with its fuel cap open, was dragged under the bus, killing 20 people.

Most of the victims were charred beyond recognition, police said. The dead included two children and the biker, while nine others sustained injuries.

The bus was carrying 44 passengers at the time of the accident.