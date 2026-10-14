Bengaluru: Man held for duping woman of jewellery worth Rs 40L

Bengaluru: The Byatarayanapura police has arrested a man accused of cheating a 62-year-old woman of gold jewellery worth around Rs 40 lakh by gaining her confidence under the pretext of predicting her future and performing religious rituals.

The accused, identified as Venkatesh, was arrested in Andhra Pradesh based on technical evidence gathered during the investigation. Police said they had recovered 200 grams of gold jewellery from him, while efforts were continuing to trace the remaining ornaments.

How accused gained victim’s trust

According to the complaint, the victim, Shanthamma, frequently visited Victoria Hospital for treatment. During one of her visits, she became acquainted with Venkatesh and sought his advice about her recurring health problems. He allegedly assured her that her difficulties would soon disappear. When she experienced some improvement in her health, she began trusting him.

Shanthamma later approached him for advice about her son’s drinking habit and her daughter’s marriage. Venkatesh allegedly exploited her concerns and told her that performing a Chowdeshwari puja would bring prosperity and resolve the family’s problems.

He reportedly gave her lemons and persuaded her to hand over the gold ornaments kept at home for religious rituals. Police said he visited her house on every new-moon day and collected jewellery over a period of about one year.

The woman allegedly handed over around 300 grams of gold ornaments, estimated to be worth Rs. 40 lakh.

When Shanthamma asked for the jewellery back on August 19 ahead of the Varamahalakshmi festival, Venkatesh allegedly sent her an AI-generated fake video showing him as having suffered a serious accident and being unlikely to survive. He then switched off his mobile phone.

Suspicious, Shanthamma showed the video to her daughter, who recognised that it had been created using artificial intelligence. The woman subsequently approached the Byatarayanapura police and filed a complaint.

Police registered a case, traced the accused and arrested him. Further investigation is under way to recover the remaining jewellery.