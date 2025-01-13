Bengaluru: Man held for mutilating cows, sparks political row

Bengaluru police have arrested a 30-year-old man on charges of brutally torturing and mutilating three cows in the Chamrajpete area.

The Cottonpet police reported that the accused identified as Sheikh Nasru, a native of Bihar’s Champaran district injured the udders and legs of the animals in an inebriated state.

This gruesome act was discovered early on Sunday, January 12 when the owner of the cows, G Karna, had gone to milk them. Karna who owns eight cows, balances four cows beside his house and the rest he keeps at the back of the Dandumariyamma temple.

Karna’s neighbour alerted him regarding the animals tied near the temple, which were in severe pain. When the scene of the crime was inspected, three cows were found severely injured.

The affected animals were quickly rushed to Mysore Road Veterinary Hospital for medical attention was needed. Based on Karna’s complaint, a First Information Report (FIR) was filed under various sections of 325 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 2023, which pertains to killing or maiming animals.

Case booked

The preliminary investigation reports of police revealed that there were no co-conspirators involved in the crime.

Sheikh Nasru works as a helper in a plastic and cloth bag stitching shop, located 50 meters away from the site of the incident. The police concluded that Nasru was the sole culprit and should have committed the offence in an inebriated state.

While speaking on the case, deputy commissioner of police (west), S Girish stated, “The accused has been remanded in judicial custody until January 24. No one else is involved in the offence. All injured cows are out of danger after receiving treatment.”

Political reactions

Soon after the incident came to light, it spared a huge political storm with the opposition BJP accusing the state’s Congress government of “appeasing Muslims”, framing the act as an example of religious and social insensitivity.

The leader of the Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly, R Ashoka, accused the government of trying to create a “mini-Pakistan.” Sri Rama Sene leader Pramod Muthalik announced potential protests, warning of consequences if justice is not served.

BJP state president BV Vijayendra demanded strict action against the culprit.

While expressing grief, Home minister G Parameshwara promised that action would be taken to ensure that a proper probe was conducted into the incident.

Meanwhile, chief minister Siddaramaiah ordered an immediate probe into the incident.