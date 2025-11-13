Bengaluru man sleeping inside flyover pillar, video goes viral

Bengaluru: In a strange incident, a man used the narrow, hollow cavity in a flyover pillar to set up a makeshift room, where he could sleep undisturbed.

The video posted by Karnataka Portfolio showed the man barely visible in the nook resting in the spot. The video instantly went viral, with many questioning how he had reached such a height in the first place.

The bizarre sight soon drew a large crowd, according to the video source.

It also sparked a debate on the increase in homelessness in the city versus the lack of awareness regarding the misuse of public property.

Since the incident, many have reported seeing the man in the hidden area of the flyover pillar at Jalhalli Cross for some time.

As the man’s intent was questioned, some users in the comment section pointed out that it could have been a stunt rather than a case of lack of shelter.

“How could he reach the top of the pillar? Hopefully, he is not there with any wrong intentions,” one user commented.

Another wrote, “Seriously this needs to be checked. If that guy is in need of help we should find ways to help him. If this is just a stunt then needs to be taught a lesson.”

As the video gained widespread attention, the Bengaluru traffic police responded by redirecting the issue to the Peenya police station for investigation.